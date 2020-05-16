Accident In Lockdown: बेबस और मजबूर हुआ मजदूर, बोले पेट भरने की चाह में मौत पर थमा उम्मीदों का सफर

{"_id":"5ebfd93b8ebc3e90663168b1","slug":"accident-in-lockdown-24-migrant-workers-killed-as-2-trucks-collide-in-up-s-auraiya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Accident In Lockdown: \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092d\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0925\u092e\u093e \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
औरैया हादसे की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें
- फोटो : amar ujala
ट्राला हटाने और शव निकालने के लिए लगी जेसीबी मशीन और क्रेन
- फोटो : amar ujala
अधिकारियों को आंखों देखी बताता प्रवासी श्रमिक
- फोटो : amar ujala
दबे हुए शवों को निकालते पुलिस कर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस कर्मी और इलाकाई लोगोंं ने निकाले थे शव
- फोटो : amar ujala