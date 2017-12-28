बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS: आईआईटी कल्चरल मीट का शानदार आगाज, देश के 23 आईआईटी से स्टूडेंट पहुंचे
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 10:25 PM IST
कानपुर आईआईटी में गुरुवार से तीन दिवसीय इंटर आईआईटी कल्चरल मीट का आगाज हो गया। हल्के कोहरे और ठंडी हवाओं के बीच आईआईटीयंस ने दिनभर कई प्रतियोगिताओं में करामात दिखाई। किसी ने खूबसूरत डांस के बल पर तालियां बटोरीं तो किसी ने पार्लियामेंट्री डिबेट में शब्दों के बाण छोड़े।
