Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   39 years of Behmai Kand: Died anointed, witness, justice not found, Phoolan Devi kill 20 people stand in a row

बेहमई कांड के 39 साल: मरते गए अभिुक्त, गवाह, नहीं मिला न्याय, फूलन देवी ने 20 लोगों को लाइन में खड़ा कर मारी थी गोली

आशुतोष मिश्र, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Tue, 15 Dec 2020 12:19 PM IST
विजय नारायण सिंह सेंगर व फूलन देवी की फाइल फोटो
विजय नारायण सिंह सेंगर व फूलन देवी की फाइल फोटो
वादी के निधन के बाद एक बार फिर से चर्चित बेहमई कांड ताजा हो गया है। 39 साल दस माह बाद भी कानूनी दांव-पेच में फंसे बेहमई के 20 परिवारों को न्याय नहीं मिल सका है। वादी के निधन के बाद इस केस से जुड़े लोगों का कहना है कि अब पैरवी में कमी आने से मुकदमा और लटकेगा। वहीं अभियोजन का मानना है कि वादी के बयान पहले ही हो चुके थे। वैसे भी मुकदमा राज्य सरकार लड़ रही है।

 
विजय नारायण सिंह सेंगर व फूलन देवी की फाइल फोटो
विजय नारायण सिंह सेंगर व फूलन देवी की फाइल फोटो
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी एवं मां मूला देवी
फूलन देवी एवं मां मूला देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी अपने गिरोह के साथ
फूलन देवी अपने गिरोह के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी
