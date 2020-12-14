शहर चुनें
यूपी: 50 बच्चों के यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपी जेई की पाक्सो कोर्ट के सामने आज होगी पेशी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा, Updated Mon, 14 Dec 2020 09:29 AM IST
आरोपी जेई को ले जाती सीबीआई की टीम
1 of 8
आरोपी जेई को ले जाती सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : amar ujala
करीब 50 बच्चों के यौन उत्पीड़न के चर्चित आरोपी सिंचाई विभाग के निलंबित जेई रामभवन 14 दिसंबर को फिर पाक्सो कोर्ट के सामने पेश होगा। जिला जेल में निरुद्ध रामभवन की न्यायिक हिरासत की अवधि सोमवार को खत्म हो रही है। उधर, चित्रकूट मुख्यालय में जेई के दो लैपटॉप और दो मोबाइल दुकानदारों के पास हैं।
आरोपी जेई को ले जाती सीबीआई की टीम
आरोपी जेई को ले जाती सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : amar ujala
सीबीआई की टीम ने जेई से ही खुलवाया था घर का ताला
सीबीआई की टीम ने जेई से ही खुलवाया था घर का ताला - फोटो : amar ujala
बच्चों को सामने बैठाकर जेई से हुई थी पूछताछ
बच्चों को सामने बैठाकर जेई से हुई थी पूछताछ - फोटो : amar ujala
जेई की कोरोना जांच होने के बाद ले जाती सीबीआई की टीम
जेई की कोरोना जांच होने के बाद ले जाती सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : amar ujala
आरोपी जेई रामभवन
आरोपी जेई रामभवन - फोटो : amar ujala
जेई के घर के बाहर मौजूद सीबीआई की टीम
जेई के घर के बाहर मौजूद सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : amar ujala
जेई को कोरोना जांच के लिए लेकर गई थी सीबीआई की टीम
जेई को कोरोना जांच के लिए लेकर गई थी सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : amar ujala
मुंह छिपाकर जाता जेई
मुंह छिपाकर जाता जेई - फोटो : amar ujala
