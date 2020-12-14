यूपी: 50 बच्चों के यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपी जेई की पाक्सो कोर्ट के सामने आज होगी पेशी

{"_id":"5fd66d528ebc3e3b5669957e","slug":"je-accused-in-sexual-assault-of-50-children-will-appear-before-pocso-court-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: 50 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0938\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी जेई को ले जाती सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : amar ujala
सीबीआई की टीम ने जेई से ही खुलवाया था घर का ताला
- फोटो : amar ujala
बच्चों को सामने बैठाकर जेई से हुई थी पूछताछ
- फोटो : amar ujala
जेई की कोरोना जांच होने के बाद ले जाती सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : amar ujala
आरोपी जेई रामभवन
- फोटो : amar ujala
जेई के घर के बाहर मौजूद सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : amar ujala
जेई को कोरोना जांच के लिए लेकर गई थी सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : amar ujala
मुंह छिपाकर जाता जेई
- फोटो : amar ujala