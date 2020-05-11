शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   1200 students stranded in Kakadev coaching market in lockdown sent home by buses

लॉकडाउन: कानपुर कोचिंग मंडी में फंसे 1200 छात्रों को बसों से भेजा गया घर, बोले बहुत बुरा दौर था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 11 May 2020 10:14 PM IST
घर जाने के लिए लगी छात्रों की भीड़
1 of 5
घर जाने के लिए लगी छात्रों की भीड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर स्थित काकादेव कोचिंग मंडी में रहकर पढ़ाई करने वाले छात्रों को घर भेजने के लिए बसों का इंतजाम किया गया। घर जाने की खुशी में छात्र छात्राओं की आंखों में आंसू छलक आए। बाेले हॉस्टल में एक टाइम खाने को मिल रहा था। ये बुरा दौर कैसे गुजारा है, सिर्फ हम जानते हैं। लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद अब कोचिंग पढ़ने नहीं आएंगे, जुलाई में परीक्षा है, सीधे परीक्षा देने आएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
hindi news kanpur kanpur hindi news kanpur up news up hindi news corona positive corona positive in auraiya coronavirus in kanpur corona patient corona in up

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

pratapgarh
Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: स्पेशल ट्रेन से सूरत से बेल्हा पहुंचे 1354 श्रमिक, 110 श्रमिकों को रखा शेल्टर होम में

12 मई 2020

मौके पर पुलिस
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ के गडराना में दूसरे दिन भी बवाल, जमकर हुआ पथराव और हवाई फायरिंग, देखें तस्वीरें

11 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
कर्फ्यू ढील में लोगों की भीड़
Himachal Pradesh

जिले में बिना पास ऐसे कर सकेंगे आवाजाही, हिमाचल सरकार ने दी बड़ी राहत

11 मई 2020

वैशाली लालवानी और अमन कुशवाह द्वारा बनाई तस्वीर
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही बच्चों की प्रतिभाएं, देखिए सुंदर तस्वीरें

11 मई 2020

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
बाबा गोरखनाथ का दर्शन करते अमित शाह। (File)
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर की ये कहानी नहीं जानते होंगे आप, किसी को बनाया राजा तो किसी को रंक

11 मई 2020

प्रेमी युगल राहुल और श्वेता।
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: इस कपल ने शादी के लिए घर वालों को मनाया आठ साल, अब इस वजह से प्यार पर लगा ग्रहण

11 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन।
Gorakhpur

इस महामारी से बचने के लिए 118 साल पहले रेलवे ने खोला था अलग बाजार, ऐसे बचाई गई थी लोगों की जान

11 मई 2020

मार्च 2018 में लोकसभा उपचुनाव में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ उपेंद्र दत्त शुक्ला।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने जिसे बनाया था अपना राजनीतिक उत्तराधिकारी, यहां पढ़ें उनके संघर्षों की दास्तां

11 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: लॉकडाउन में रियायत का फायदा उठा बेवजह घर से निकल रहे लोग, पुलिस ने ऐसे सिखाया सबक

11 मई 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: गोरखपुर में फिर बदला मौसम का मिजाज, 60 किमी की रफ्तार से चली धूल भरी हवा, तस्वीरें

11 मई 2020

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Raju Srivastav
Kanpur

ई अजब विपदा है आई.. न नाई.. न बाई.. न कमाई- राजू श्रीवास्तव

11 मई 2020

47 दिन बाद माता-पिता से मिले बच्चे
Jammu

माता-पिता से मिलने के लिए बिलख रहे थे पंजाब में फंसे आठ बच्चे, 47 दिन बाद हुई घर वापसी

11 मई 2020

मदर्स डे सेक्टर 76 जे एम आर्किड मे बच्चों ने हाथों से बनाया ग्रीटिंग अपनी मां को दिया
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: बच्चों ने मां के लिए बनाए सुंदर ग्रीटिंग कार्ड, लिख डाले दिल के जज्बात

11 मई 2020

traffic jam in kullu himachal pradesh during relaxation in curfew
Himachal Pradesh

कुल्लू: छूट के बाद बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़, सड़कों पर लगा जाम

11 मई 2020

आईटीबीपी के हवाले रास्ते की सुरक्षा
Jammu

कठिन डगरः 900 ट्रक सामान भेजने में लगे 20 दिन, दुर्गम इलाके में देखें जवानों की जांबाजी

11 मई 2020

कानपुर में लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown in kanpur: चाहे पुलिस का पहरा बढ़ा लो, चाहे कोरोना से मौत का खौफ दिखा लो, हम न सुधरने वाले, तस्वीरें

11 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बाहर से आने वालों का सिलसिला जारी, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे हो रहा यात्रियों का स्वागत

11 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

लॉकडाउन के बीच भारतीय सेना में भर्ती होने के इच्छुक युवाओं के लिए खुशखबरी, फायदा उठाएं

11 मई 2020

बस की आस में आईएसबीटी पहुंचे मजदूर
Agra

अगर मरना ही है तो अपनों के बीच मरेंगे..., मुसीबतों का बोझ ढो रहे मजदूरों का छलका दर्द

11 मई 2020

भारत की रणनीति और सैन्य ताकत ने उड़ाई पाकिस्तान की नींद
Jammu

ऑपरेशन जैकबूट के बाद से घबराया हुआ है पाक, इनकी रणनीति और सैन्य ताकत ने उड़ा दी उसकी नींद

11 मई 2020

यमुनोत्री-गंगोत्री की बर्फ से ढकी चोटियां
Meerut

नैसर्गिक खूबसूरती: गंगोत्री-यमुनोत्री 200 किलोमीटर दूर, लेकिन यहां छतों से ही दिख रहा बर्फ से लकदक पहाड़ियों का नजारा

11 मई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj News Update: दो लाख में ट्रक बुक कर मुंबई से प्रयागराज चले आए 62 लोग, दो पर केस

11 मई 2020

घर जाने के लिए लगी छात्रों की भीड़
घर जाने के लिए लगी छात्रों की भीड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
कोचिंग मंडी जाती छात्रा
कोचिंग मंडी जाती छात्रा - फोटो : amar ujala
बस में बैठने की लगी होड़
बस में बैठने की लगी होड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
सभी की थर्मल स्कैनिंग की गई
सभी की थर्मल स्कैनिंग की गई - फोटो : amar ujala
घर ले जाने के लिए तैयार खड़ी बसें
घर ले जाने के लिए तैयार खड़ी बसें - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited