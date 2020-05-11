लॉकडाउन: कानपुर कोचिंग मंडी में फंसे 1200 छात्रों को बसों से भेजा गया घर, बोले बहुत बुरा दौर था

{"_id":"5eb97e628a9c37259303c12e","slug":"1200-students-stranded-in-kakadev-coaching-market-in-lockdown-sent-home-by-buses","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 1200 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0918\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घर जाने के लिए लगी छात्रों की भीड़
- फोटो : amar ujala
कोचिंग मंडी जाती छात्रा
- फोटो : amar ujala
बस में बैठने की लगी होड़
- फोटो : amar ujala
सभी की थर्मल स्कैनिंग की गई
- फोटो : amar ujala
घर ले जाने के लिए तैयार खड़ी बसें
- फोटो : amar ujala