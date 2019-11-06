शहर चुनें

जीजा का दिल तोड़ कर किसी और से प्यार करने पर युवती को मिली मौत, ऐसे खुला राज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 06 Nov 2019 04:54 PM IST
knife
1 of 5
knife
गाजीपुर के चर्चित अलीशा हत्याकांड का पुलिस ने खुलासा कर दिया। एक नवंबर की सुबह बिरनो थाना अंतर्गत बिरनो-दुल्लहपुर मार्ग पर महमूदपुर ढेबुहां स्थित एक ईंट भट्ठे के पास झाड़ी में एक युवती का शव मिला था, जिसका चेहरा और गला धारदार हथियार से काटा गया था। बुधवार को पुलिस कार्यालय में आयोजित प्रेसवार्ता में पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. अरविंद चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि आरोपी जीजा का उसकी साली अलीशा से अवैध संबंध था।
brother in law killed young woman killed young woman love love affair अलीशा हत्याकांड alisha murder
knife
knife
घटना का खुलासा करती पुलिस।
घटना का खुलासा करती पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Flickr
चाकू से हमला
चाकू से हमला
