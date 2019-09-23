शहर चुनें

swami chinmayanand case message revealed location of victim and his friend

चिन्मयानंद प्रकरण: छात्रा और उसके दोस्त ने की थी ये बड़ी गलती, एक मैसेज से दोनों पकड़े गए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाहजहांपुर, Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 11:42 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चिन्मयानंद पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाने वाली छात्रा और उसके दोस्त संजय को खोज निकालना पुलिस टीम के लिए बड़ी चुनौती थी, क्योंकि उनके मोबाइल नंबर स्विच ऑफ जा रहे थे, बस एक मैसेज ने राजस्थान के दौसा में पुलिस टीम को कामयाबी दिला दी, वरना पुलिस हाथ मलती रह जाती जो पुलिस के लिए किसी सिर दर्द से कम नहीं होता।
swami chinmayanand arrested devendra pal singh swami chinmayananda uttar pradesh police shahjahanpur news
chinmayanand
chinmayanand - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
पीड़ित छात्रा
पीड़ित छात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
