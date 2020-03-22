बरेली मंडल: जनता कर्फ्यू को मिला जनता का पुरजोर समर्थन, खाली पड़ी सड़कें, कुछ ऐसे नजर आए शहर

{"_id":"5e76fa698ebc3e72b96fc137","slug":"janta-curfew-images-in-up-bareilly-badaun-pilibhit-shahjahanpur-lakhimpur-and-many-areas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932: \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76fa698ebc3e72b96fc137","slug":"janta-curfew-images-in-up-bareilly-badaun-pilibhit-shahjahanpur-lakhimpur-and-many-areas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932: \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76fa698ebc3e72b96fc137","slug":"janta-curfew-images-in-up-bareilly-badaun-pilibhit-shahjahanpur-lakhimpur-and-many-areas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932: \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76fa698ebc3e72b96fc137","slug":"janta-curfew-images-in-up-bareilly-badaun-pilibhit-shahjahanpur-lakhimpur-and-many-areas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932: \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76fa698ebc3e72b96fc137","slug":"janta-curfew-images-in-up-bareilly-badaun-pilibhit-shahjahanpur-lakhimpur-and-many-areas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932: \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76fa698ebc3e72b96fc137","slug":"janta-curfew-images-in-up-bareilly-badaun-pilibhit-shahjahanpur-lakhimpur-and-many-areas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932: \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76fa698ebc3e72b96fc137","slug":"janta-curfew-images-in-up-bareilly-badaun-pilibhit-shahjahanpur-lakhimpur-and-many-areas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932: \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76fa698ebc3e72b96fc137","slug":"janta-curfew-images-in-up-bareilly-badaun-pilibhit-shahjahanpur-lakhimpur-and-many-areas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932: \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76fa698ebc3e72b96fc137","slug":"janta-curfew-images-in-up-bareilly-badaun-pilibhit-shahjahanpur-lakhimpur-and-many-areas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932: \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew
- फोटो : अमर उजाला