त्रिशूल एयरबेस पर बढ़ी सरगरमी, तीन सुखोई लड़ाकू विमान ने भरी उड़ान, जवानों की छुट्टियां रद्द 

{"_id":"5eeb2896c73760024d24e1b5","slug":"india-china-border-news-updates-sukhoi-fighter-planes-takes-off-at-trishul-airbase","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0936\u0942\u0932 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092c\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0930\u092e\u0940, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुखोई विमान (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Indian Air Force
सुखोई विमान (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Social Media
उड़ान भरता सुखोई (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
आसमान में सुखोई विमान (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला