Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Chinmayanand case one more another revealing by SIT

चिन्मयानंद मामले में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, जिला सहकारी बैंक के चेयरमैन ने भी मांगे थे सवा करोड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली, Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 03:01 PM IST
chinmayanand
1 of 5
chinmayanand - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चिन्मयानंद और छात्रा प्रकरण में एसआईटी ने एक और बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। एसआईटी ने बताया कि जिला सहकारी बैंक के चेयरमैन डीपीएस राठौर और अजीत सिंह ने भी चिन्मयानंद से सवा करोड़ रुपये मांगे थे। क्योंकि छात्रा से अश्लील वीडियो डीपीएस ने ले लिए थे। उन्होंने भी ब्लैकमेल किया और फिरौती मांगी। 
swami chinmayananda uttar pradesh police shahjahanpur news swami chinmayanand arrested
chinmayanand
chinmayanand - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चिन्मयानंद
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चिन्मयानंद - फोटो : PTI
जेल जाते स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
जेल जाते स्वामी चिन्मयानंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद गिरफ्तार
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की कोर्ट में पेशी
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की कोर्ट में पेशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
