Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Big revealing of Gulab Khan freed from charges

आरोप मुक्त हुए गुलाब खां का बड़ा खुलासा, तीन माह तक तो ये भी पता नहीं था कि उनका जुर्म क्या है?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली, Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 04:06 PM IST
आरोप मुक्त हुए गुलाब खां
आरोप मुक्त हुए गुलाब खां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीआरपीएफ ग्रुप सेंटर पर हमला करने के मामले में कोर्ट ने शनिवार को अपना फैसला सुनाया। कोर्ट ने चार आरोपियों को फांसी और एक को उम्र कैद की सजा सुनाई है। वहीं मामले में आरोप मुक्त हुए बहेड़ी के गुलाब खां अपने घर पहुंचे। घर पहुंचने पर महिलाओं और बच्चों ने छतों से फूल बरसाकर स्वागत किया। घर में बेटियां पिता के गले से लिपट गईं तो गुलाब के अलावा दूसरों की आंखें भी नम हो गईं। गुलाब ने कहा कि बारह साल का वक्त जिल्लत भरा गुजरा, लेकिन शुक्र है कि उसके नाम पर लगा दाग छूट गया। उसने हर पेशी में कहा था कि वह मुसलमान है, आतंकी नहीं। अदालत के फैसले से यह बात साबित भी हो गई।
