बरेली कांड: आरोपी बिलाल ने कहा-हम कर चुके निकाह, पुलिस बोली-दोनों ने पकड़े जाने के डर से...

{"_id":"5f950f3e7bf6ef1431335cf6","slug":"bareilly-love-jihad-case-accused-bilal-says-we-have-done-marriage-police-claimed-lover-couple-could-not-marry-for-fear-of-being-caught","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0939, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
bareilly love jihad case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f950f3e7bf6ef1431335cf6","slug":"bareilly-love-jihad-case-accused-bilal-says-we-have-done-marriage-police-claimed-lover-couple-could-not-marry-for-fear-of-being-caught","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0939, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी बिलाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f950f3e7bf6ef1431335cf6","slug":"bareilly-love-jihad-case-accused-bilal-says-we-have-done-marriage-police-claimed-lover-couple-could-not-marry-for-fear-of-being-caught","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0939, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस के साथ आरोपी बिलाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f950f3e7bf6ef1431335cf6","slug":"bareilly-love-jihad-case-accused-bilal-says-we-have-done-marriage-police-claimed-lover-couple-could-not-marry-for-fear-of-being-caught","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0939, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अजमेर से पकड़ा गया प्रेमी युगल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f950f3e7bf6ef1431335cf6","slug":"bareilly-love-jihad-case-accused-bilal-says-we-have-done-marriage-police-claimed-lover-couple-could-not-marry-for-fear-of-being-caught","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0939, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस के साथ युवती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला