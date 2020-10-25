शहर चुनें
bareilly love jihad case

बरेली कांड: आरोपी बिलाल ने कहा-हम कर चुके निकाह, पुलिस बोली-दोनों ने पकड़े जाने के डर से...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Sun, 25 Oct 2020 11:08 AM IST
bareilly love jihad case
1 of 5
bareilly love jihad case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरेली के किला थाना इलाके के प्रेमी जोड़े ने अभी शादी की है या नहीं, इसे लेकर पुलिस और आरोपी बिलाल के अलग-अलग दावे हैं। रिमांड मजिस्ट्रेट की कोर्ट में पेशी से लौटते समय बिलाल ने दावा किया कि वह छात्रा से निकाह कर चुका है। जबकि पुलिस उसके इस दावे को खारिज कर रही है। पुलिस का कहना है कि फरार होने के बाद से ही प्रेमी जोड़ा इधर - उधर छुपता फिर रहा था। पकड़े जाने के डर से दोनों अभी शादी नहीं कर पाए थे। लेकिन माहिरा पत्नी बिलाल नाम से बना छात्रा का आधार कार्ड बिलाल के दावे में दम डाल रहा है।
city & states bareilly uttar pradesh love marriage love couple love jihad

आरोपी बिलाल और उसके साथ गई युवती
Bareilly

बरेली कांड: लड़की बोली-बालिग हूं, अपनी मर्जी से प्रेमी बिलाल के साथ आई, न मेडिकल कराऊंगी न अपने घर जाऊंगी

25 अक्टूबर 2020

बरेली कांड
Bareilly

बरेली कांड: बिलाल के दो पुराने वीडियो हुए वायरल, साथी करा सकते हैं बवाल, कई दोस्त डांसिंग और मॉडलिंग...

24 अक्टूबर 2020

बरेली कांड
Bareilly

बरेली कांड: बिलाल को लेकर एक और खुलासा, फेसबुक पर कमलेश तिवारी के लिए लिखी थी गाली...

24 अक्टूबर 2020

अजमेर से पकड़ा गया प्रेमी युगल
Bareilly

अजमेर में मिला प्रेमी युगल, पुलिस से बोली लड़की- बालिग हूं... हमने शादी कर ली

24 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपी युवक और थाने में हिंदू संगठन के कार्यकर्ता
Bareilly

तस्वीरें: बिलाल को लेकर चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, हाथ में कलावा-माथे पर टीका और फेसबुक पर खुद को लिखता था 'शिकारी लड़का'

23 अक्टूबर 2020

bareilly love jihad case
bareilly love jihad case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी बिलाल
आरोपी बिलाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस के साथ आरोपी बिलाल
पुलिस के साथ आरोपी बिलाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजमेर से पकड़ा गया प्रेमी युगल
अजमेर से पकड़ा गया प्रेमी युगल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस के साथ युवती
पुलिस के साथ युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
