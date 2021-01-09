शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Badaun gang Rape Case Two women also questioned priest told the police important things

बदायूं कांड में पुजारी के साथ दो महिलाएं भी थीं शामिल, सच जानने के लिए पुलिस ने अपनाया ये तरीका

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बदायूं, Updated Sat, 09 Jan 2021 10:42 AM IST
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं जिले के उघैती इलाके के जिस गांव में दुष्कर्म और हत्या की वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया था, उसमें आरोपी पुजारी उसकी गांव में छिपा हुआ था। बृहस्पतिवार रात पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। रात भी पुलिस ने उससे पूछताछ की, जिसमें उसने कही अहम बातें पुलिस को बताई। उसकी निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने कुछ महिलाओं को भी हिरासत में लिया है, जिनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। 
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी कोठरी में है कुआं
इसी कोठरी में है कुआं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यही है वो कुआं
यही है वो कुआं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
