तस्वीरें: काल के क्रूर मजाक से गांव में सन्नाटा, एक साथ 14 अर्थियां उठने से सिसक रहे लोग, चीत्कार...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Sun, 22 Nov 2020 08:22 AM IST
एक साथ 14 लाशें
एक साथ 14 लाशें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतापगढ़ में काल के क्रूर मजाक से कुंडा के जिरगापुर गांव में अब मातम और आंसुओं का सैलाब है। सजधजकर दुल्हन लाने के लिए गए 14 बरातियों की हादसे में एक साथ हुई मौत के बाद उपजी चीत्कार और चीखपुकार थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही। गांव के हर कोने में मरघट सा सन्नाटा है। 
 
