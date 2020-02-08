शहर चुनें

यूपीएससी के प्रतियोगियों ने सुभाष चौराहे पर किया प्रदर्शन, हिंदी भाषी छात्रों से अन्याय का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 02:36 PM IST
prayagraj news
1 of 5
prayagraj news - फोटो : amar ujala
संघ लोक सेवा आयोग की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में हिंदी भाषी छात्रों के साथ अन्याय हो रहा है।  प्रतियोगी छात्रों ने यह आरोप लगाते हुए शनिवार सुबह प्रयागराज  के चंद्रशेखर आजाद पार्क से सुभाष चौराहे तक पैदल मार्च निकाला और यूपीएससी के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया।
upsc upsc hindi medium upsc history syllabus uppcs exam
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : amar ujala
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : amar ujala
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : amar ujala
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : amar ujala
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : amar ujala
