तस्वीरें: प्रदर्शनकारियों की पुलिस से झड़प, पथराव-लाठीचार्ज और मची भगदड़, जबरदस्त हंगामा

{"_id":"5f64540e8ebc3ec2ae622c44","slug":"protesters-clash-with-prayagraj-police-stone-pelting-lathicharge-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u091d\u0921\u093c\u092a, \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935-\u0932\u093e\u0920\u0940\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0917\u0926\u0921\u093c, \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रयागराज में जबरदस्त हंगामा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस पर पथराव करते प्रदर्शनकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में लिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस पर पथराव करते प्रदर्शनकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शनकारियों को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला