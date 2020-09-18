शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Protesters clash with prayagraj police stone pelting lathicharge see Photos

तस्वीरें: प्रदर्शनकारियों की पुलिस से झड़प, पथराव-लाठीचार्ज और मची भगदड़, जबरदस्त हंगामा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रयागराज, Updated Fri, 18 Sep 2020 12:00 PM IST
प्रयागराज में जबरदस्त हंगामा
1 of 10
प्रयागराज में जबरदस्त हंगामा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेरोजगारी के मुद्दे समेत अन्य मांगों को लेकर गुरुवार को उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज जिले के बालसन चौराहे पर हुए प्रदर्शन के दौरान जमकर हंगामा हुआ। प्रदर्शनकारियों की पुलिस से झड़प हो गई। भीड़ में शामिल कुछ लोगों ने पथराव कर दिया, जिसके बाद पुलिस को लाठियां भांजनी पड़ीं। इससे प्रदर्शन स्थल पर भगदड़ मच गई। पुलिस ने मौके से 15 लोगों को हिरासत में ले लिया। अफसरों ने बताया कि मामले में 15 नामजद व 250-300 अज्ञात प्रदर्शनकारियों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट लिखी जा रही है। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack RRB Group-D 2020: जानिए रेलवे ग्रुप- D के वेतन, भत्तों और लाभ के बारे में
Click Here
विज्ञापन
prayagraj police unemployment up police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

जोंस मिल
Agra

जोंस मिल: 210 फुट चौड़ी नहर में कभी चलते थे जहाज, आज 20 फुट का नाल, पैमाइश में सामने आई सच्चाई

18 सितंबर 2020

Former MLA son suicide case
Lucknow

पूर्व विधायक के बेटे की आत्महत्या केस: अक्सर परेशान रहते थे संजय, क्या भाई हैं मौत की वजह?, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

18 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल)
Gorakhpur

यूपी की इस घटना के बाद पूर्वांचल में छा गए थे योगी आदित्यनाथ, पहली बार दिखाए थे तेवर

18 सितंबर 2020

कबरई बनी कब्रगाह
Kanpur

कब्रगाह बनी कबरई: अवैध खनन, पैसा और मौत का कारोबार, पुलिस, प्रशासन और सफेदपोशों का गठजोड़

18 सितंबर 2020

राहु केतु 23 सितंबर को बदलेंगे चाल, ज्योतिषाचार्यों से करें बात और जानें कैसा होगा हाल ?
astrology

राहु केतु 23 सितंबर को बदलेंगे चाल, ज्योतिषाचार्यों से करें बात और जानें कैसा होगा हाल ?
गोरखपुर में जलभराव।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बारिश से सड़कों पर लगा घुटने भर पानी, तस्वीरों में देखें जनता ने कैसे झेली जलभराव की समस्या?

18 सितंबर 2020

नौसड़ बस स्टेशन।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में तीन करोड़ की लागत से बना है ये बस स्टेशन, यहां एक भी बस का नहीं होता है संचालन

18 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

विरोध के स्वर...
Lucknow

पीएम मोदी के जन्म दिवस पर गूंजा बेरोजगारी का मुद्दा, विरोध में उतरा विपक्ष, मनाया राष्ट्रीय बेरोजगार दिवस  

18 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहलः कोरोना वायरस के चलते बदल जाएंगे सैलानियों के लिए नियम, जानिये टिकट से लेकर गाइड की जानकारी

18 सितंबर 2020

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
Former MLA son suicide case
Lucknow

पूर्व विधायक के बेटे की आत्महत्या केस: सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच, केबल टीवी को लेकर...

18 सितंबर 2020

suicide
Dehradun

ग्राफिक एरा के बीटेक के छात्र ने घर पर रखी रिवाल्वर से खुद को गोली मारकर की आत्महत्या, तस्वीरें 

18 सितंबर 2020

राहु केतु 23 सितंबर को बदलेंगे चाल, ज्योतिषाचार्यों से करें बात और जानें कैसा होगा हाल ?
astrology

राहु केतु 23 सितंबर को बदलेंगे चाल, ज्योतिषाचार्यों से करें बात और जानें कैसा होगा हाल ?
साइकिल, ठेले और फुटपाथ पर बिक रहे मास्क बन सकते हैं संक्रमण की वजह।
Gorakhpur

खबरदार! कोरोना से लड़ने का सुरक्षित हथियार नहीं है इन दुकानों का मास्क, यहां पढ़े चिकित्सकों की खास सलाह

18 सितंबर 2020

murder in kanpur
Kanpur

रातभर प्रेमी के साथ थी बेटी, सुबह पिता ने देखा तो पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन, और फिर...

18 सितंबर 2020

बेटी और प्रेमी की हत्या करने के बाद पिता
Kanpur

यूपी: बेटी को प्रेमी की बाहों में देख पिता के सिर पर सवार हुआ खून तो दोनों को कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला

18 सितंबर 2020

पठानकोट पहुंचे सुरेश रैना।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: वो बड़ा कारण जिसकी वजह से रैना ने छोड़ा आईपीएल, खुद किया खुलासा

18 सितंबर 2020

आगरा किले के ठीक सामने स्थित शिवाजी की प्रतिमा
Agra

Agra News: 1966 में आगरा आए थे शिवाजी? सरकारी शिलापट्ट पर गलत जानकारी

18 सितंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: ईडी की जांच में फंस सकते हैं जय के कई संरक्षक पुलिसकर्मी, हो सकता है बड़ा खुलासा

18 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहलः मुफ्त में ताजमहल घुमाएंगे गाइड, कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल का करेंगे पालन

18 सितंबर 2020

बुखार से पीड़ित लोगों के चढ़ाई जा रही ड्रिप
Agra

यूपी के इस गांव में बुखार का कहर, 15 दिनों में आठ की मौत, 160 मरीजों का हो रहा उपचार

18 सितंबर 2020

मुस्लिमों ने डॉ. विनोद की अर्थी को दिया कंधा
Agra

भाईचारा: मुस्लिमों ने दिया डॉ. विनोद की अर्थी को कंधा, 'राम नाम' बोलते हुए निकाली शवयात्रा

18 सितंबर 2020

कांग्रेस और सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने अगल-अलग किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
Agra

बेरोजगारी के विरोध में अनोखा प्रदर्शन, सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने बेचे गोलगप्पे, कांग्रेस ने तले पकौड़े

18 सितंबर 2020

आगरा किले के सामने लगी शिवाजी की प्रतिमा
Agra

आगरा से लौटकर चमका था शिवाजी का सितारा, मुगलों से वापस जीते थे 23 किले, पढ़ें गौरवगाथा

18 सितंबर 2020

कानपुर देहात में ऑनर किलिंग का मामला
Kanpur

कानपुर देहात में ऑनर किलिंग, कुल्हाड़ी से चार वार किए थे, अधिक रक्तस्राव से हुई मौत, दुष्कर्म की आशंका पर...

17 सितंबर 2020

प्रयागराज में जबरदस्त हंगामा
प्रयागराज में जबरदस्त हंगामा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस
लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज
पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस पर पथराव करते प्रदर्शनकारी
पुलिस पर पथराव करते प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस
लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस
लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस
लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में लिया
पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में लिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस पर पथराव करते प्रदर्शनकारी
पुलिस पर पथराव करते प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शनकारियों को ले जाती पुलिस
प्रदर्शनकारियों को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited