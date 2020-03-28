शहर चुनें

लॉकडाउन में इन पांच तरीके से बुक कर सकते हैं एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडर

Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 12:52 AM IST
गैस
गैस - फोटो : SELF
एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडर की ऑनलाइन बुकिंग पांच तरीके से की जा सकती है। डीएम के साथ बैठक में इसके प्रचार-प्रसार पर भी चर्चा हुई। इंडियन ऑयल के उपभोक्ता मोबाइल नंबर 7588888824 पर व्हाट्सअप मैसेज करके गैस बुक कर सकते हैं।
