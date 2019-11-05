शहर चुनें

jawahar yadav murder case Former MLA Udaybhan explained emotional supporters

जवाहर हत्याकांड: भावुक हुए समर्थकों से बोले पूर्व विधायक-'रोने से यार सजा थोड़े ही कम हो जाएगी'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 11:00 AM IST
पूर्व विधायक उदयभान करवरिया
1 of 5
पूर्व विधायक उदयभान करवरिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोने से यार सजा थोड़े ही कम हो जाएगी, रोकर हम सब को कमजोर मत करो। ये संघर्ष का समय है। अभी बजरंगबली की इच्छा नहीं थी कि हम बाहर आएं, इसलिए सजा हो गई है। कोई बात नहीं, हम मजबूत लोग हैं, आखिरी दम तक लड़ाई लड़ेंगे। ये बात सोमवार शाम को करीब पांच बजे केंद्रीय कारागार, नैनी के मुख्य गेट पर पूर्व बीजेपी विधायक उदयभान करवरिया ने समर्थकों से कही। 
jawahar yadav murder case jawahar yadav karwaria brothers murder case hathyakand
पूर्व विधायक उदयभान करवरिया
पूर्व विधायक उदयभान करवरिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा के पूर्व सांसद कपिल मुनि
बसपा के पूर्व सांसद कपिल मुनि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते पूर्व विधायक उदयभान
कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते पूर्व विधायक उदयभान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
,jawahar yadav murder case
,jawahar yadav murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते सूरजभान करवरिया
कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते सूरजभान करवरिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
