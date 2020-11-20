शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   big road accident in pratapgarh Bolero collided with truck 14 dead including three children

प्रतापगढ़ हादसा: भयावह था हादसा, बोलेरो के पास जाने तक की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पाए लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Fri, 20 Nov 2020 08:42 AM IST
प्रतापगढ़ में सड़क हादसा
1 of 5
प्रतापगढ़ में सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रतापगढ़ जिले में गुरुवार देर रात दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ। हादसे में तीन बच्चों समेत 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई। हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। जिसने भी सुना उसी का दिल दहल गया। घटना कुंडा इलाके में हुई है।
city & states prayagraj pratapgarh uttar pradesh road accident road accident in pratapgarh pratapgarh road accident

प्रतापगढ़ में सड़क हादसा
प्रतापगढ़ में सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतापगढ़ में सड़क हादसा
प्रतापगढ़ में सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में शव
अस्पताल में शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त गाड़ी
हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त गाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
