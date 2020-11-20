प्रतापगढ़ हादसा: भयावह था हादसा, बोलेरो के पास जाने तक की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पाए लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5fb73412015f6f7ad656baf1","slug":"big-road-accident-in-pratapgarh-bolero-collided-with-truck-14-dead-including-three-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u0925\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतापगढ़ में सड़क हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb73412015f6f7ad656baf1","slug":"big-road-accident-in-pratapgarh-bolero-collided-with-truck-14-dead-including-three-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u0925\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतापगढ़ में सड़क हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb73412015f6f7ad656baf1","slug":"big-road-accident-in-pratapgarh-bolero-collided-with-truck-14-dead-including-three-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u0925\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्पताल में शव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb73412015f6f7ad656baf1","slug":"big-road-accident-in-pratapgarh-bolero-collided-with-truck-14-dead-including-three-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u0925\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb73412015f6f7ad656baf1","slug":"big-road-accident-in-pratapgarh-bolero-collided-with-truck-14-dead-including-three-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u0925\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त गाड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला