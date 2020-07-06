शहर चुनें
Lover fiance killed dance teacher in Aligarh of uttar pradesh see photos

प्रेमी ने फोन कर डांस टीचर को मिलने बुलाया, पीछे से आ गया युवती का मंगेतर, और फिर...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अलीगढ़, Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 09:59 PM IST
aligarh murder
1 of 5
aligarh murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलीगढ़ के महावीर की हत्या के पीछे पुलिस की शुरूआती जांच में लव ट्राइएंगल का मामला सामने आया है। डांस टीचर महावीर पिछले दो साल से अपनी डांस छात्रा से बेपनाह मोहब्बत करने लगा था। यह बात उसने परिवार वालों को भी बता दी थी। बेटे की मोहब्बत के आगे परिवार वाले भी खामोश थे। मगर, उस मोहब्बत ने उसकी जान ले ली। जवान बेटे की मौत से परिवार में कोहराम मचा हुआ है। परिवार वाले बेसुध हैं। वह पुलिस से सिर्फ हत्यारोपियों को सजा देने की मांग कर रहे हैं।
murder murder in aligarh choreographer murdered dance teacher

aligarh murder
aligarh murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डांस टीचर (फाइल फोटो)
डांस टीचर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पुलिस
मौके पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पुलिस
मौके पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
