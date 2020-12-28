शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   husband caught wife with lover in aligarh of uttar pradesh lover killed by husband

यूपी: बच्चों को बाहर भेजकर प्रेमी के साथ रंगरलियां मना रही थी पत्नी, अचानक आ गया पति, और फिर...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अलीगढ़, Updated Mon, 28 Dec 2020 07:00 PM IST
जांच करती पुलिस
1 of 7
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के अलीगढ़ जिले के बन्नादेवी थाना इलाके के सारसौल में रविवार देर शाम पत्नी संग रंगरलियां मना रहे प्रेमी को देख पति ने आपा खो दिया। उसने बल्ले से पीट-पीटकर प्रेमी को मौत के घाट उतार दिया। हिमाचल प्रदेश में काम करने वाला पति अचानक घर पहुंचा था। मृत प्रेमी नोएडा का रहने वाला था। पुलिस ने पति-पत्नी को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है। मृतक के परिजनों को पुलिस ने सूचना दे दी है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states aligarh uttar pradesh aligarh police murder love affair

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

new year
Gorakhpur

New Year 2021: नए साल में गलती से भी किया ये काम, जेल में गुजारनी पड़ेगी पूरी रात

28 दिसंबर 2020

बेटी के शव से लिपट फफक कर रोई मां
Kanpur

आरजू हत्याकांड: पुलिस हिरासत में पति ने दी मुखाग्नि, दिल को झकझोर देंगी ये तस्वीरें

28 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
ऐसे ही कॉम्पैक्ट सेगमेंट की गेम चेंजर नहीं बनी है Kia Sonet, ये है वजह
KIA SONET

ऐसे ही कॉम्पैक्ट सेगमेंट की गेम चेंजर नहीं बनी है Kia Sonet, ये है वजह
शपथ लेते नवनिर्वाचित डीडीसी सदस्य
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः नवनिर्वाचित डीडीसी सदस्यों ने ली शपथ, जम्मू में टीचर्स भवन में हुआ कार्यक्रम

28 दिसंबर 2020

weather update himachal pradesh: images of snowfall in shimla manali chamba
Chamba

शिमला, चंबा, मनाली में बर्फबारी की 20 शानदार तस्वीरें, नजरें नहीं हटा पाएंगे

28 दिसंबर 2020

घर परिवार में सुख - सुविधाओं एवं शांति हेतु नववर्ष पर कराएं नवग्रह पूजन - उज्जैन नवग्रह मंदिर
Puja

घर परिवार में सुख - सुविधाओं एवं शांति हेतु नववर्ष पर कराएं नवग्रह पूजन - उज्जैन नवग्रह मंदिर
ISKCON Temple
Gorakhpur

पूर्वांचल के घर-घर में भगवान कृष्ण की भक्ति पहुंचाएगा इस्कॉन, जानिए क्या है इनका प्लान

28 दिसंबर 2020

sarnath
Varanasi

सारनाथ में बौद्ध देशों की संस्कृति की झलक आएगी नजर, साप्ताहिक उत्सव का भी होगा आयोजन

28 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल
घटनास्थल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : pixabay
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : social media
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X