Hathras Case: संदीप और पीड़िता के बीच था संबंध, कॉल डिटेल से सामने आया सच, बिटिया ने किया था आरोपी को फोन

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Wed, 23 Dec 2020 10:11 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case
हाथरस कांड में सीबीआई ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ न्यायालय में दाखिल किए गए आरोप पत्र में अलीगढ़ के जेएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में बिटिया के आखिरी बयान को मुख्य आधार माना गया है। बयान में चारों आरोपियों संदीप, रामू, रवि व लवकुश पर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने और हत्या का प्रयास करने की बात कही गई थी। 
 
