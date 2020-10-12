शहर चुनें
Hathras Case: बिटिया के गांव में जातीय तनाव के बीच पटरी पर लौट रही दिनचर्या, काम-धंधे में व्यस्त होने लगे लोग

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, हाथरस, Updated Mon, 12 Oct 2020 01:07 PM IST
गांव में तैनात पुलिस और खेतों में काम करते दिखे किसान
1 of 5
गांव में तैनात पुलिस और खेतों में काम करते दिखे किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस बिटिया के प्रकरण में अभी भी इलाके में जातीय तनाव व्याप्त है। हालांकि पुलिस की सख्ती के चलते प्रदर्शन और पंचायतें नहीं हो पा रहीं हैं। पुलिस और खुफिया तंत्र इस पर पैनी निगाह रखे हुए है। इधर, इस तनाव के बीच सामान्य दिनचर्या पटरी पर लौट रही है। कई दिनों बाद अब लोग खेतों में काम करते हुए देखे जा सकते हैं। 

 
hathras case hathras news hathras rape hathras rape case hathras case news hathras victim hathras gang rape

गांव में तैनात पुलिस और खेतों में काम करते दिखे किसान
गांव में तैनात पुलिस और खेतों में काम करते दिखे किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खेतों में काम करते दिखे किसान
खेतों में काम करते दिखे किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में पहुंची पुलिस
गांव में पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात पुलिस
गांव में तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसी ने नहीं कराई कोरोना की जांच
किसी ने नहीं कराई कोरोना की जांच - फोटो : अमर उजाला
