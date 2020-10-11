हाथरस कांड: बिटिया की चिता जलाने का एक और वीडियो वायरल, सामने आया उस रात का सच, तत्कालीन कोतवाल बोले...

{"_id":"5f828d498ebc3e679f0b938d","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-another-video-viral-of-burning-pyre-of-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0924\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f828d498ebc3e679f0b938d","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-another-video-viral-of-burning-pyre-of-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0924\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f828d498ebc3e679f0b938d","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-another-video-viral-of-burning-pyre-of-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0924\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f828d498ebc3e679f0b938d","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-another-video-viral-of-burning-pyre-of-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0924\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f828d498ebc3e679f0b938d","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-another-video-viral-of-burning-pyre-of-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0924\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला