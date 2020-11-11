शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras Rape Case News Till date Ramu did not call from jail Father says nobody went to meet

हाथरस कांड: आज तक रामू ने जेल से नहीं किया फोन, पिता बोले-कोई मिलने भी नहीं गया

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Wed, 11 Nov 2020 09:59 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस के बिटिया के प्रकरण में जेल में बंद एक आरोपी रामू के पिता राकेश का कहना है कि अभी तक रामू ने उनके पास जेल से कोई फोन नहीं किया है और न ही यहां से कोई उससे मिलने के लिए गया है। उनका कहना है कि सीबीआई मामले की जांच कर रही है और दूध का दूध और पानी का पानी होगा। 
 
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने एक आरोपी के पिता से पूछे सवाल-घटनास्थल से जुटाए अहम सबूत, गांव की गलियां भी देखीं

11 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने बिटिया के रिश्तेदार से पूछे सवाल, पिता बोले-हमारे रिश्तेदारों से ज्यादा और आरोपियों के...

8 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने बहन के प्रेम प्रसंग पर पूछा सवाल, भाई बोला-वो ऐसी नहीं थी, कभी एक थप्पड़ भी नहीं मारा

7 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने बिटिया की मां और भाई से मौका-ए-वारदात पर पूछा, उस दिन क्या-क्या और कैसे-कैसे हुआ

7 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Lucknow

हाथरस कांड: पीड़ित परिवार को यूपी में जान का खतरा, कोर्ट में बोलीं वकील-जो वादा किया था अब तक पूरा नहीं हुआ

6 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: ‘इस बार तो त्योहार हमारे लिए खोटा हो गया है’ बिटिया के पिता बोले, हम अपनी बेटी...

6 नवंबर 2020

