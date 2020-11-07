शहर चुनें
हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने बिटिया की मां और भाई से मौका-ए-वारदात पर पूछा, उस दिन क्या-क्या और कैसे-कैसे हुआ

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Sat, 07 Nov 2020 11:15 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 8
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस के बिटिया प्रकरण की जांच कर रही सीबीआई की टीम शुक्रवार को फिर घटनास्थल पर पहुंची। टीम करीब दो घंटे तक घटनास्थल पर रही। बिटिया की मां व भाई को मौके पर बुलाकर पहले अलग-अलग और फिर एक साथ पूछताछ की। इस दौरान सीबीआई ने क्राइम सीन भी रीक्रिएट किया। 
 
