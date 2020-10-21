हाथरस कांड: बिटिया का भाई बोला-एक महीने तक क्या कर रहा था चश्मदीद छोटू, किसी ने उसे पढ़ाया है!

{"_id":"5f8fc7ac8ebc3e9b83378025","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-brother-of-victim-says-what-was-chhotu-doing-for-a-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091a\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0926\u0940\u0926 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0942, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
hathras rape case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता के घर के बाहर सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई के दफ्तर जाता चश्मदीद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला