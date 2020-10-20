शहर चुनें
हाथरस कांड: कौन सी दवाएं कितने अंतराल पर दीं, पीड़िता से कौन मिलने आया, सीबीआई ने आठ घंटे में 8 डाक्टरों से की पूछताछ

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 04:33 AM IST
मेडिकल में सीबीआई की टीम
मेडिकल में सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस की बिटिया के प्रकरण में मामले की जांच करने के लिए सीबीआई की एक टीम सोमवार को जवाहर लाल नेहरू मेडिकल कॉलेज पहुंची। यहां पर टीम ने आठ घंटे तक बिटिया के इलाज करने वाले संबंधित विभागों के आठ डॉक्टरों और दर्जन भर से अधिक स्टाफ के सदस्यों से पूछताछ की। इस दौरान टीम ने उपचार की डिटेल, दवाएं, मेडिकोलीगल का विवरण आदि सभी कुछ जुटाया। शाम सात बजे टीम मेडिकल कॉलेज से वापस चली गई।
