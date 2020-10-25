शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras gang Rape Case News CBI interrogated this neighbor of accused Sandeep

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने आरोपी संदीप के इस पड़ोसी से की पूछताछ, बिटिया के परिजन नहीं निकल रहे गांव से बाहर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Sun, 25 Oct 2020 10:10 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 5
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस जिले के चंदपा कोतवाली इलाके की युवती के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म और मौत के मामले में सीबीआई की जांच जारी है। सीबीआई की टीम शनिवार को बिटिया के गांव नहीं पहुंची, लेकिन गांव और क्षेत्र के कई लोगों को सीबीआई ने अपने शिविर कार्यालय पर पूछताछ के लिए बुलवाया। 
 
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

Recommended

Hathras gang rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: जातीय दंगे फैलाने की साजिश में बढ़ सकता है एसटीएफ की जांच का दायरा, कई लोग किए जा रहे चिन्हित

25 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: बिटिया की याद आते ही पिता की आंखें हुईं नम, बोले-मेरा बहुत ख्याल रखती थी...

25 अक्टूबर 2020

DIG Chandra Prakash wife suicide case
Lucknow

हाथरस कांड की जांच कर रहे डीआईजी चंद्रप्रकाश की पत्नी ने इस शख्स को की थी अंतिम कॉल-कहा था मैं जा रही हूं

25 अक्टूबर 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने नौ कन्याओं के पांव पखारने के बाद कराया भोजन।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: सीएम योगी ने कन्याओं के पांव पखारने के बाद लगाया तिलक, कहा- 'रामराज्य में जाति, मत और मजहब की कोई जगह नहीं'

25 अक्टूबर 2020

नवमी तिथि पर क्यों किया जाता है कन्या पूजन, जानें महत्व
Navratri Special

नवमी तिथि पर क्यों किया जाता है कन्या पूजन, जानें महत्व
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने तीन आरोपियों के परिजनों से की पूछताछ, चश्मदीद छोटू के अलावा इन दो घरों में भी गई टीम

24 अक्टूबर 2020

Related

bareilly love jihad case
Bareilly

बरेली कांड: आरोपी बिलाल ने कहा-हम कर चुके निकाह, पुलिस बोली-दोनों ने पकड़े जाने के डर से...

25 अक्टूबर 2020

आगरा के प्रमुख लोगों ने लिया संकल्प
Agra

विजयदशमी: 'हम संकल्प लेते हैं... आगरा की बुराइयों के ‘रावण’ को नष्ट करेंगे'

25 अक्टूबर 2020

दाढ़ी कटवाने के बाद अधिकारियों के समक्ष पहुंचे एसआई इंतसार अली
Meerut

दाढ़ी पर दंगल: आईजी के समक्ष आवेदन का दावा करने वाले एसआई ने कटवाई दाढ़ी, नए लुक थाने में हुए हाजिर

25 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपी बिलाल और उसके साथ गई युवती
Bareilly

बरेली कांड: लड़की बोली-बालिग हूं, अपनी मर्जी से प्रेमी बिलाल के साथ आई, न मेडिकल कराऊंगी न अपने घर जाऊंगी

25 अक्टूबर 2020

नवमी तिथि पर क्यों किया जाता है कन्या पूजन, जानें महत्व
Navratri Special

नवमी तिथि पर क्यों किया जाता है कन्या पूजन, जानें महत्व
मां के साथ नवजात बेटियां
Agra

नवरात्र के दौरान आगरा में जन्मीं 1370 'दुर्गा-गौरी', बेटियों के जन्म पर परिजनों ने मनाया उत्सव

25 अक्टूबर 2020

डीरेका में रावण दहन, (फाइल फोटो)।
Varanasi

कोरोना काल में टूटती जा रहीं बनारस की परंपराएं, रावण दहन तो होगा लेकिन नहीं मिली इसकी अनुमति

25 अक्टूबर 2020

सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करते हुए श्रद्धालु ने किए बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन
Agra

वृंदावन: भक्तों के लिए खुले बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के द्वार, दर्शन के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन जरूरी 

25 अक्टूबर 2020

DIG Chandra Prakash wife Suicide case
Lucknow

डीआईजी की पत्नी पुष्पा छोटी-छोटी बातों पर हो जाती थीं नाराज, चंद्रप्रकाश संग 14 साल पहले हुई थी शादी

25 अक्टूबर 2020

Gautam buddha
Gorakhpur

भगवान बुद्ध यहां से निकले थे ज्ञान की खोज में, खुदाई के दौरान मिले थे ये साक्ष्य, तस्वीरें

25 अक्टूबर 2020

खिलाड़ियों के फर्श से अर्श तक पहुंचने की कहानी का बच्चों पर पड़ रहा सकारात्मक असर।
Gorakhpur

यहां धोनी और सचिन बढ़ा रहे हैं बच्चों का हौसला, इनके संघर्ष को देखकर बनना चाहते हैं मिशाल

25 अक्टूबर 2020

निधि पांडेय।
Gorakhpur

यूपी की बिटिया को मिला पीएम रिचर्स फेलोशिप पुरस्कार, किया ऐसा कारनामा कि हर कोई है हैरान

25 अक्टूबर 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ करेंगे कन्या पूजन, यहां पढ़िए इनका आज का पूरा शेड्यूल

25 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे की पत्नी ऋचा
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर के बाद खत्म हुआ खौफ का साम्राज्य, पत्नी ऋचा ने एसडीएम से मिल लगाई मदद की गुहार

25 अक्टूबर 2020

मणिलाल पाटीदार आईपीएस
Kanpur

आईपीएस मणिलाल ने सिपाही के जरिये लखनऊ के ट्रांसपोर्टर से मांगे 2 लाख, न देने पर किया था ये घिनौना काम

25 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड: वो वायरल कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग जिसने पूरे पुलिस महकमे में मचा दिया हड़कंप, जानें क्याें...

25 अक्टूबर 2020

कार्यक्रम में भाजपा विधायक और भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष
Ballia

मंदिर का शिलान्यास करने बलिया पहुंचे भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह पर बरसाए फूल, देखें तस्वीरें

25 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई की टीम
सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई की टीम
सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिटिया के घर के बाहर बैठे पुलिसकर्मी
बिटिया के घर के बाहर बैठे पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित परिवार
पीड़ित परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
