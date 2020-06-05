शहर चुनें
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: प्रकृति का एक खूबसूरत आंगन है चंबल, यहां दुर्लभ जीव-जंतु करते हैं बसेरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 05 Jun 2020 10:50 AM IST
चंबल सेंक्चुरी की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें
चंबल सेंक्चुरी की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
न धूल...न धुआं, सुकून देती स्वच्छ हवा में गूंजता दुर्लभ चिड़ियों का मधुर कलरव। रहस्य रोमांच से भरी बीहड़ की वादियों में कुलांचे मारते काले, चितकबरे हिरन। नदी में खेलते घड़ियाल, मगरमच्छ, कछुए और गोते लगाती डॉल्फिन। ये तस्वीर हैं कभी डकैतों के लिए कुख्यात रहे चंबल के खूबसूरत आंगन की। अगली स्लाड्स में देखिए और भी मनमोहक तस्वीरें....
चंबल सेंक्चुरी की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें
चंबल सेंक्चुरी की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंबल सेंक्चुरी की खूबसूरत तस्वीर
चंबल सेंक्चुरी की खूबसूरत तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंबल नदी में कछुआ
चंबल नदी में कछुआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंबल सेंक्चुरी में पक्षी
चंबल सेंक्चुरी में पक्षी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंबल सेंक्चुरी
चंबल सेंक्चुरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंबल नदी में घड़ियाल
चंबल नदी में घड़ियाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंबल नदी में डॉल्फिन
चंबल नदी में डॉल्फिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
