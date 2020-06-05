विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: प्रकृति का एक खूबसूरत आंगन है चंबल, यहां दुर्लभ जीव-जंतु करते हैं बसेरा

{"_id":"5ed9d1bd9694125200581624","slug":"world-environment-day-rattle-of-rare-birds-and-turtles-in-chambal-century","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0902\u0917\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंबल सेंक्चुरी की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed9d1bd9694125200581624","slug":"world-environment-day-rattle-of-rare-birds-and-turtles-in-chambal-century","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0902\u0917\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंबल सेंक्चुरी की खूबसूरत तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed9d1bd9694125200581624","slug":"world-environment-day-rattle-of-rare-birds-and-turtles-in-chambal-century","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0902\u0917\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंबल नदी में कछुआ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed9d1bd9694125200581624","slug":"world-environment-day-rattle-of-rare-birds-and-turtles-in-chambal-century","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0902\u0917\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंबल सेंक्चुरी में पक्षी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed9d1bd9694125200581624","slug":"world-environment-day-rattle-of-rare-birds-and-turtles-in-chambal-century","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0902\u0917\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंबल सेंक्चुरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed9d1bd9694125200581624","slug":"world-environment-day-rattle-of-rare-birds-and-turtles-in-chambal-century","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0902\u0917\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंबल नदी में घड़ियाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed9d1bd9694125200581624","slug":"world-environment-day-rattle-of-rare-birds-and-turtles-in-chambal-century","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0902\u0917\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंबल नदी में डॉल्फिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला