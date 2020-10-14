शहर चुनें
Woman Burnt Alive Case: Ex Army Man Demand One Crores Rupees Compaltation

महिला को जलाकर मारने का मामला: पूर्व सैनिक ने मांगा एक करोड़ मुआवजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,आगरा, Updated Wed, 14 Oct 2020 10:48 AM IST
सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो

सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के थाना ताजगंज के नगला कली स्थित पुष्पांजलि ईको सिटी में पूर्व सैनिक अनिल कुमार राजावत की पत्नी संगीता को जलाकर मारने के मामले में बुधवार को परिजनों ने पुलिस प्रशासन से मुआवजे की मांग की।


सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो

मृतका संगीता की फाइल फोटो, मौके पर पहुंचे एसपी सिटी

मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो

आरोपी दंपती

बोत्रे, रोहन प्रमोद, एसपी सिटी

