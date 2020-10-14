महिला को जिंदा जलाने का मामलाः अनिल के घर में चार लोग घुसे थे, दो मिनट बाद संगीता जलती हुई बाहर निकली...

{"_id":"5f8699cc2a0444593d3d3f80","slug":"woman-burnt-alive-case-full-story-told-to-police-by-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0903 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0947 \u0925\u0947, \u0926\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतका संगीता की फाइल फोटो, मौके पर पहुंचे एसपी सिटी
मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो
घटनास्थल पर जांच करते एसपी सिटी
आरोपी दंपती
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस
मोहल्ले में पुलिस तैनात
