{"_id":"5a45187a4f1c1bc20a8b53ef","slug":"woman-bike-riders-in-mathura-for-promoting-beti-bachao","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940.. \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बहनों में है हिम्मत भारी.. तोड़ के बंधन थामी गाड़ी
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला टाउनशिप (मथुरा), Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 09:44 PM IST
‘बहनों में है हिम्मत भारी, तोड़ के बंधन थामी गाड़ी’, पंख लगा लिए हैं हमने, तो पिंजड़े में कौन बैठेगा...। बेटी की सुरक्षा के लिए महिलाओं का जोश, संदेश भरे गीत, नाटिकाओं ने लोगों को झकझोर दिया। अमर उजाला की महिला सशक्तिकरण की मुहिम को बढ़ावा देने के लिए ‘गूंज’ की महिला बाइकर्स गुरुवार को मथुरा पहुंचीं। यहां उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया गया।
