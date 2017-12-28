बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: रोजगार मांग रहे छात्रों का हाईवे पर तांडव, पुलिस से झड़प के यूं हुए बेकाबू
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला शिकोहाबाद (फिरोजाबाद) , Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 08:44 PM IST
रोजगार और पुलिस भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू करने की मांग को लेकर गुरुवार को छात्रों ने फिरोजाबाद के शिकोहाबाद में प्रतापपुर चौराहे स्थित नेशनल हाईवे 2 पर जाम लगा दिया। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और मुख्यमंत्री योगी के पुतले पुलिस मौजूदगी में बनाए।
