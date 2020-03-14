शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   woman attempt to suicide by jumping in the canal in mainpuri news

नहर में कूदी बीएसएफ जवान की पत्नी, पुलिसवालों ने बचाई जान, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरा घटनाक्रम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Sat, 14 Mar 2020 12:14 PM IST
महिला को नहर में डूबने से बचाया
1 of 5
महिला को नहर में डूबने से बचाया - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मैनपुरी के थाना एलाऊ क्षेत्र में शनिवार सुबह एक महिला ने नहर में छलांग लगाकर जान देने की कोशिश की। घटना के वक्त वहां टहल रहे पुलिसकर्मियों ने महिला को बचाया। पुलिस ने उससे पूछताछ की। वो बीएसएफ जवान की पत्नी है। घर से नाराज होकर आई थी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब
Click Here!
विज्ञापन
woman mainpuri news suicide attempt

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

झमाझम बारिश और ओले पड़ने के कारण फसल खराब।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में किसानों पर आई आफत की बारिश, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का पूरा हाल

14 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कोरोना से मरने वाली महिला का अंतिम संस्कार विवादों में, निगमबोध घाट ने रोका

14 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में श्रीमद्भागवत कथा का चौथा दिन, गोविवि में परीक्षा, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

14 मार्च 2020

Lawyers attack on farmers
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: धरने पर बैठे किसानों पर वकीलों का हमला, पुलिस से लाठी-डंडे छीनकर एक दूसरे पर बरसाए

14 मार्च 2020

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Astrology Services

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Indo nepal border
Gorakhpur

भारत में बढ़ रहे हैं कोरोना के मरीज, इंडो नेपाल सीमा से लौटाए गए हजारों विदेशी

14 मार्च 2020

fresh snowfall in shimla Dalhousie rohtang in himachal pradesh
Chamba

तस्वीरें: शिमला-डलहौजी में बर्फबारी, देवभूमि में एक सप्ताह और सताएगा मौसम

14 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

rapid rail
Meerut

रैपिड रेल की टनल के लिए ‘सेंसर’ होगा अलर्ट का अलार्म, साल 2025 तक मेरठ तक होगा संचालन

14 मार्च 2020

फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

फारूक अब्दुल्ला की रिहाई पर नेताओं के बोल, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

14 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
विज्ञापन
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
Kanpur

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से बदला मौसम, यूपी के कई शहरों में तीन दिन तक बारिश के आसार

14 मार्च 2020

kuldeep singh sengar
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म केस: सजा सुनते ही फूट-फूटकर रोया कुलदीप सेंगर, कोर्ट ने कहा-ऐसे दोषियों पर रहम नहीं

14 मार्च 2020

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Astrology Services

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Farooq Abdullah
Jammu

सात महीने बाद कुछ इस अंदाज में दिखे फारूक अब्दुल्ला, लोगों के बीच आते ही कही यह बात

14 मार्च 2020

कानपुर के प्रमुख चौराहे
Kanpur

कानपुर: गंगा मेला पर कल बदली रहेगी यातायात व्यवस्था, ट्रैफिक डायवर्जन की ये खबर जरूर पढ़ लें

14 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case:दोषी विनय का फांसी टलवाने के नया पैंतरा, अनुशंसा में गृह मंत्री जैन के हस्ताक्षर नहीं!

14 मार्च 2020

कांस्टेबल अंकित शर्मा का आईडी कार्ड
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसाः हत्या से पहले उतारा दिए गए थे अंकित के सारे कपड़े, भीड़ ने आधे घंटे तक चाकुओं से गोदा

14 मार्च 2020

बारिश के साथ भीषण ओलावृष्टि से फसलें बर्बाद
Banda

यूपी: मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया 72 घंटे का अलर्ट, कई जिलों में भारी बारिश, ओलावृष्टि, आंधी की चेतावनी

14 मार्च 2020

मौसम
Lucknow

यूपी में किसानों पर कहर बन कर टूटी बारिश-ओलावृष्टि, फसलें चौपट, 33 की मौत

14 मार्च 2020

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

कोरोना: गले मिलने के बजाय पैर छू कर मिल रहे कैदी

14 मार्च 2020

Boyfriend Done His married Girlfriend Husband Murder Brutally in Love Affair
Dehradun

प्यार, बेवफाई और फिर मौत, पत्नी के प्रेमी ने ऐसे उजाड़ दिया प्रेमिका का हंसता खेलता परिवार...

14 मार्च 2020

जौनपुर में चार की मौत।
Azamgarh

पूर्वांचल में आंधी-बारिश का कहर, ओेले गिरने से फसल बर्बाद, 14 की मौत

14 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Prayagraj

कोरोना वायरस से डॉक्टर भी दहशत में, दिया गया प्रशिक्षण

14 मार्च 2020

बेलखनाथ ब्लाक क्षेत्र में तेज हवा व बारिश से नष्ट हुई चने की फसल।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: चक्रवाती तूफान के साथ गिरे ओले और बारिश ने मचाई तबाही

14 मार्च 2020

Kumbh 2019
Prayagraj

अक्षयवट के साथ पाताल पुरी का दर्शन भी आसान होगा, मेला प्राधिकरण की बैठक में हुए कई अहम निर्णय

14 मार्च 2020

महिला को नहर में डूबने से बचाया
महिला को नहर में डूबने से बचाया - फोटो : Amar Ujala
नहर में कूदी महिला
नहर में कूदी महिला - फोटो : Amar Ujala
महिला
महिला - फोटो : Amar Ujala
नहर में कूदने वाली महिला संतोषी पाल
नहर में कूदने वाली महिला संतोषी पाल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
संतोषी पाल
संतोषी पाल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited