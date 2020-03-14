नहर में कूदी बीएसएफ जवान की पत्नी, पुलिसवालों ने बचाई जान, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरा घटनाक्रम

{"_id":"5e6c7d228ebc3ea4c5134f4d","slug":"woman-attempt-to-suicide-by-jumping-in-the-canal-in-mainpuri-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f\u092b \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महिला को नहर में डूबने से बचाया
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
नहर में कूदी महिला
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
महिला
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
नहर में कूदने वाली महिला संतोषी पाल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
संतोषी पाल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala