मास्क न लगाना लोगों को पड़ा महंगा, लॉकडाउन में पुलिस ने काटे धड़ाधड़ चालान

{"_id":"5f0a90e3f1c6415b037e02d8","slug":"without-wearing-mask-firozabad-police-cut-challan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915 \u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u0927\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0927\u0921\u093c \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने वालों के चालान काटती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन के दौरान सड़कों पर चेकिंग करते एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाईवे पर गाड़ी चालकों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने लगाया बैरियर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तिलक इंटर कॉलेज में बने विशेष जागरूकता केंद्र पर बिना मास्क पहने लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला