शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Wine Shop Open In Agra Rural People Reach Long Lines

लापरवाही का नशा: शराबियों की कतारें लगीं, ठेके खुलने से पहले लगी एक किलोमीटर की लाइनें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 06 May 2020 11:33 AM IST
शराब के ठेके खुलने पर पहुंचे लोग
1 of 6
शराब के ठेके खुलने पर पहुंचे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देहात में शराब के ठेके खुलने से पहले ही लोगों की भीड़ टूट पड़ी। किरावली में एक किमी लंबी लाइन लग गई। आंवलखेड़ा के पास गढ़ी मद्दे में हंगामा होते देख पुलिस ने ठेका बंद करा दिया। हर जगह लोग सटकर खड़े हुए थे। सामाजिक दूरी तार-तार हो रही थी। संक्रमण का खतरा जिले में पहले से बढ़ा हुआ है। मंगलवार को जो नजारा था वही बुधवार को भी देखने को मिला।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
जानिए एयरफोर्स X & Y ग्रुप की सैलरी व अन्य सुविधाओं के बारें में
Click here
विज्ञापन
wine shops liquor shop lockdown

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कानपुर लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन का बनाया मजाक, जोखिम में डाल रहे जान, तस्वीरों में देखें कानपुर का हाल

6 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: छूट मिली तो सड़कों पर उतरी भीड़, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसा दिखा शहर का नजारा

6 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
मेजर अनुज सूद को अंतिम विदाई
Chandigarh

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए शहीद मेजर अनुज सूद, मां-पिता ने किया सैल्यूट, पत्नी बोलीं- हमेशा साथ रहोगे

6 मई 2020

मेरठ की बेटी श्वेता ने निभाया राधा का किरदार
Meerut

श्रीकृष्णा में कान्हा संग रास रचाएंगी मेरठ की राधा, अमर उजाला से साझा की किरदार की पूरी कहानी

6 मई 2020

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
Astrology Services

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
शराब खरीदने के लिए लगी लाइन
Meerut

लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे मदिरा प्रेमी, शराब की दुकानों पर उमड़ रही भीड़, तस्वीरों में देखें पश्चिमी यूपी का हाल

6 मई 2020

Handwara Encounter: Martyr Dinesh singh Mother Feel proud on his only son Funeral and crying
Almora

घर के इकलौते चिराग की शहादत पर मां को गर्व, बोलीं- मेरे दो-चार बेटे और देश के लिए कुर्बानी देते तो नाज होता

6 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Last rites of Major Anuj sood who is martyred in handwara encounter
Chandigarh

रिटायर्ड बिग्रेडियर पिता बोले- तीन मई को आने का अनुज ने किया था वादा, तिरंगे में लिपटकर निभाया

6 मई 2020

दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने मास्क बांधकर लिए सात फेरे
Agra

न बैंड-बाजा और न बराती, मास्क बांधकर दुल्हन के घर पहुंचा दूल्हा, अनोखे अंदाज में रचाई शादी

6 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
युवक की मौत के बाद जिला अस्पताल का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे डीएम व एसपी
Agra

मैनपुरी में कोरोना वायरस से पहली मौत, 72 घंटे के लिए सील किया जनपद

6 मई 2020

Uttarakhand weather: Extreme Rainfall and Hailstorm today, gold river overflow, photos
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: भारी बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, उफान पर आई गौला नदी, सोमेश्वर में अतिवृष्टि में नेपाली लापता, तस्वीरें...

5 मई 2020

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
Astrology Services

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
मंगलवार भोर में तेज हवा के साथ बारिश हुई बारिश से भंगवाचुंगी चौराहे पर भरा पानी।
Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: तूफान से में बिजली गुल, पेड़ गिरने से आवागमन ठप 

5 मई 2020

हॉटस्पॉट क्षेत्र समाप्त होने पर जेल रोड जाने वाली सड़क पर लगे बैरियर को हटवाते सीओ अभय पांडेय।
Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: 30 दिन बाद आधे शहर से हटा हॉटस्पॉट का टैग, लौटी रौनक

5 मई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में अब दरियाबाद भी हॉटस्पॉट, जिले में संख्या बढ़कर हुई 14

5 मई 2020

गोरखपुर में कोरोना वायरस।
Basti

Coronavirus in Gorakhpur: बस्ती मंडल में लगातार फूट रहा 'कोरोना बम', इतने लोग हो चुके हैं शिकार

5 मई 2020

गुजरात से कानपुर पहुंची श्रमिकों से भरी ट्रेन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: 1220 श्रमिकों को लाई ट्रेन, बच्चों तक से लिए 500, गुजरात के गोधरा में हुई किराए की वसूली

5 मई 2020

ठेले से घायल को अस्पताल ले जाते परिजन
Kanpur

यूपी: एंबुलेंस नहीं मिली तो पुलिस ने घायल को ठेला गाड़ी से भेजा अस्पताल, मचा हड़कंप

5 मई 2020

Handwara Encounter: Martyr Dinesh singh Funeral, family crying Emotional Photos
Almora

शहीद दिनेश का पार्थिव शरीर घर पहुंचते ही लगे देशभक्ति के नारे, बिलख पड़े परिजन, तस्वीरें...

5 मई 2020

Encounter in Handwara: Martyr Dinesh singh was with Colonel Ashutosh in Action, Only brother of two sisters
Almora

अंतिम विदाई: शहीद दिनेश ने कर्नल आशुतोष के साथ मुठभेड़ में दिखाई थी दिलेरी, घर में थे इकलौते भाई

5 मई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बिकने लगी शराब तो बुझने लगे महिलाओं और बच्चों के चेहरे, बेटा बोला- अब फिर वही शुरू हो जाएगा

5 मई 2020

माल रोड पर तेज बारिश और ओले गिरने के बाद भी लोग एक जगह डटे रहे।
Dehradun

शराब के शौकीनों पर ओलों की मार भी बेअसर, माल रोड पर छाता लेकर डटे रहे लोग

5 मई 2020

फेसबुक ने केयर की नई इमोजी जोड़ी
Lucknow

कोरोना संकट में फेसबुक की इस नई इमोजी का खूब इस्तेमाल कर रहे युवा

5 मई 2020

Uttarakhand Lockdown: bjp and congress workers Ruckus after dead rat and worms found in ration kit
Dehradun

Lockdown: राशन किट में मरा हुआ चूहा और कीड़े निकलने का आरोप, पुलिस के सामने भिड़े भाजपा-कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता, तस्वीरें...

5 मई 2020

शराब के ठेके खुलने पर पहुंचे लोग
शराब के ठेके खुलने पर पहुंचे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किरावली में ठेका खुलने के बाद पहुंचे लोग
किरावली में ठेका खुलने के बाद पहुंचे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंवलखेड़ा के पास गांव गढ़ी मद्दे पर स्थित शराब का ठेके पर लोग
आंवलखेड़ा के पास गांव गढ़ी मद्दे पर स्थित शराब का ठेके पर लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खेरागढ़: ठेका खुलते ही उमड़ पड़ी भीड़
खेरागढ़: ठेका खुलते ही उमड़ पड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिनाहट में लगी भीड़
पिनाहट में लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह
जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited