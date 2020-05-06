लापरवाही का नशा: शराबियों की कतारें लगीं, ठेके खुलने से पहले लगी एक किलोमीटर की लाइनें

{"_id":"5eb25069258c4e00052f16de","slug":"wine-shop-open-in-agra-rural-people-reach-long-lines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0936\u093e: \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902, \u0920\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शराब के ठेके खुलने पर पहुंचे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eb25069258c4e00052f16de","slug":"wine-shop-open-in-agra-rural-people-reach-long-lines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0936\u093e: \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902, \u0920\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किरावली में ठेका खुलने के बाद पहुंचे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eb25069258c4e00052f16de","slug":"wine-shop-open-in-agra-rural-people-reach-long-lines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0936\u093e: \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902, \u0920\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आंवलखेड़ा के पास गांव गढ़ी मद्दे पर स्थित शराब का ठेके पर लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eb25069258c4e00052f16de","slug":"wine-shop-open-in-agra-rural-people-reach-long-lines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0936\u093e: \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902, \u0920\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खेरागढ़: ठेका खुलते ही उमड़ पड़ी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eb25069258c4e00052f16de","slug":"wine-shop-open-in-agra-rural-people-reach-long-lines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0936\u093e: \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902, \u0920\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पिनाहट में लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eb25069258c4e00052f16de","slug":"wine-shop-open-in-agra-rural-people-reach-long-lines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0936\u093e: \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902, \u0920\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला