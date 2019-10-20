अहोई अष्टमी: जिन बेटों ने नाता तोड़ा, उनकी दीर्घायु के लिए 'तप' कर रहीं विधवा माताएं

{"_id":"5dac65ff8ebc3e939f4087bc","slug":"widows-of-vrindavan-performs-ahoi-ashtmi-vrat-for-his-sons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0939\u094b\u0908 \u0905\u0937\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0940: \u091c\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0918\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f '\u0924\u092a' \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u0935\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधवा माताएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पश्चिम बंगाल की आरती सरकार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पश्चिम बंगाल की कारुन दासी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मांट की रामरती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
साधना मंडल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला