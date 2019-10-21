तस्वीरें: बीमारों को नहीं मिल रहे बेड, प्राइवेट वार्ड को बना दिया स्टोर रूम, ऐसा है एसएन का हाल

{"_id":"5dad88d68ebc3e93d8449639","slug":"sn-medical-college-drug-cartons-in-private-ward-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0921, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947\u091f \u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u092e, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक बेड पर तीन-तीन मरीज लेटे हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेडिसिन विभाग के 12 कमरों में भर दिए गए हैं दवाओं के कार्टन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन मेडिकल कालेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन कॉलेज के प्राइवेट वार्ड को बना दिया स्टोर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन मेडिकल कालेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला