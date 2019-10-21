शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: बीमारों को नहीं मिल रहे बेड, प्राइवेट वार्ड को बना दिया स्टोर रूम, ऐसा है एसएन का हाल

Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 04:08 PM IST
एक बेड पर तीन-तीन मरीज लेटे हुए
एक बेड पर तीन-तीन मरीज लेटे हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में अव्यवस्थाओं का एक और नमूना सामने है। मेडिसिन विभाग के प्राइवेट वार्ड को स्टोर बना दिया है। इसमें दवाओं के कार्टन भर दिए गए हैं। दूसरी ओर कैंसर रोग विभाग है, जहां बेड की कमी है और एक बेड पर तीन-तीन मरीज लेटे हुए हैं। सत्यमेव जयते संस्था के मुकेश जैन समेत अन्य संगठन कॉलेज प्रशासन से मांग कर चुके हैं कि जब तक कैंसर वार्ड में बेडों की संख्या नहीं बढ़ाई जाती, तब तक प्राइवेट वार्ड में कैंसर मरीजों को भर्ती किया जाए, लेकिन इस पर कोई विचार नहीं किया गया है।
एक बेड पर तीन-तीन मरीज लेटे हुए
एक बेड पर तीन-तीन मरीज लेटे हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेडिसिन विभाग के 12 कमरों में भर दिए गए हैं दवाओं के कार्टन
मेडिसिन विभाग के 12 कमरों में भर दिए गए हैं दवाओं के कार्टन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन मेडिकल कालेज
एसएन मेडिकल कालेज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन कॉलेज के प्राइवेट वार्ड को बना दिया स्टोर
एसएन कॉलेज के प्राइवेट वार्ड को बना दिया स्टोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन मेडिकल कालेज
एसएन मेडिकल कालेज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
