ताजमहलः अयोध्या फैसले के बाद बढ़ गई पर्यटकों की संख्या, लंबे इंताजार के बाद हो रहा दीदार

{"_id":"5dc8f9078ebc3e5b2e36e75e","slug":"weekend-holidays-tourist-increase-at-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932\u0903 \u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला पर पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शरद पूर्णिमा पर ताजमहल का नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला