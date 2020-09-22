कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते संक्रमण के बीच एसएन और लेडीलॉयल में लापरवाही, मरीजों की जान से हो रहा 'खिलवाड़'

{"_id":"5f698fcf8ebc3e15e26cc31f","slug":"sn-medical-college-patients-no-thermal-screening-and-hand-sanitize","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940\u0932\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएन और इमरजेंसी में बेधड़क आ रहे मरीज, नहीं हो रही सैनिटाइज और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की प्रक्रिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f698fcf8ebc3e15e26cc31f","slug":"sn-medical-college-patients-no-thermal-screening-and-hand-sanitize","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940\u0932\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f698fcf8ebc3e15e26cc31f","slug":"sn-medical-college-patients-no-thermal-screening-and-hand-sanitize","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940\u0932\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
समूह में बिना किसी संक्रमण बचाव के बैठीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f698fcf8ebc3e15e26cc31f","slug":"sn-medical-college-patients-no-thermal-screening-and-hand-sanitize","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940\u0932\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिना सैनिटाइज और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के मरीज कर रहे प्रवेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f698fcf8ebc3e15e26cc31f","slug":"sn-medical-college-patients-no-thermal-screening-and-hand-sanitize","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940\u0932\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ओपीडी का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f698fcf8ebc3e15e26cc31f","slug":"sn-medical-college-patients-no-thermal-screening-and-hand-sanitize","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940\u0932\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएन इमरजेंसी की ट्राएज ओपीडी का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f698fcf8ebc3e15e26cc31f","slug":"sn-medical-college-patients-no-thermal-screening-and-hand-sanitize","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940\u0932\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रजिया खान, माल का बाजार,अबरार खान, छीपीटोला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला