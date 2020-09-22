शहर चुनें
कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते संक्रमण के बीच एसएन और लेडीलॉयल में लापरवाही, मरीजों की जान से हो रहा 'खिलवाड़'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 22 Sep 2020 11:27 AM IST
एसएन और इमरजेंसी में बेधड़क आ रहे मरीज, नहीं हो रही सैनिटाइज और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की प्रक्रिया
एसएन और इमरजेंसी में बेधड़क आ रहे मरीज, नहीं हो रही सैनिटाइज और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की प्रक्रिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज और लेडी लॉयल में 150 से अधिक चिकित्सकीय स्टाफ संक्रमित होने के बाद भी लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। यहां अब मरीजों-तीमारदारों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, पल्स ऑक्सीमेट्री जांच नहीं की जा रही है। हाथों को सैनिटाइज तक नहीं कराया जा रहा है। इससे स्टाफ और अन्य मरीजों-तीमारदारों के संक्रमण का बड़ा खतरा है।
एसएन और इमरजेंसी में बेधड़क आ रहे मरीज, नहीं हो रही सैनिटाइज और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की प्रक्रिया
एसएन और इमरजेंसी में बेधड़क आ रहे मरीज, नहीं हो रही सैनिटाइज और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की प्रक्रिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
समूह में बिना किसी संक्रमण बचाव के बैठीं महिलाएं
समूह में बिना किसी संक्रमण बचाव के बैठीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिना सैनिटाइज और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के मरीज कर रहे प्रवेश
बिना सैनिटाइज और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के मरीज कर रहे प्रवेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ओपीडी का हाल
ओपीडी का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन इमरजेंसी की ट्राएज ओपीडी का हाल
एसएन इमरजेंसी की ट्राएज ओपीडी का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रजिया खान, माल का बाजार,अबरार खान, छीपीटोला
रजिया खान, माल का बाजार,अबरार खान, छीपीटोला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
