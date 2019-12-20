'नागरिकता' पर विरोध की आग में जल उठा फिरोजाबाद, बाल-बाल बचे डीएम, बवाल में कई घायल

{"_id":"5dfcd09f8ebc3e87b17f4ae2","slug":"violence-in-firozabad-during-caa-protest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u092c\u093e\u0932-\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद बवाल की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfcd09f8ebc3e87b17f4ae2","slug":"violence-in-firozabad-during-caa-protest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u092c\u093e\u0932-\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद में तैनात फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfcd09f8ebc3e87b17f4ae2","slug":"violence-in-firozabad-during-caa-protest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u092c\u093e\u0932-\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रसपा नेता को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfcd09f8ebc3e87b17f4ae2","slug":"violence-in-firozabad-during-caa-protest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u092c\u093e\u0932-\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfcd09f8ebc3e87b17f4ae2","slug":"violence-in-firozabad-during-caa-protest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u092c\u093e\u0932-\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पथराव करती भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfcd09f8ebc3e87b17f4ae2","slug":"violence-in-firozabad-during-caa-protest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u092c\u093e\u0932-\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उपद्रवियों ने कई वाहन फूंके
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfcd09f8ebc3e87b17f4ae2","slug":"violence-in-firozabad-during-caa-protest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u092c\u093e\u0932-\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डीएम को बचाकर ले जाते पुलिस कर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfcd09f8ebc3e87b17f4ae2","slug":"violence-in-firozabad-during-caa-protest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u092c\u093e\u0932-\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पथराव के बाद सड़क का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला