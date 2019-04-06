शहर चुनें

upsc civil services result 2019 selection of four candidates agra

सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में छा गए ताजनगरी के मेधावी, इन्होंने लिखी कामयाबी की इबारत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 06 Apr 2019 11:07 AM IST
सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के सफल होने वाले अभ्यर्थी
सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के सफल होने वाले अभ्यर्थी
सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में ताजनगरी के मेधावियों ने एक बार फिर अपनी प्रतिभा का लोहा मनवाया है। इससे पहले भी शहर के होनहार आईएएस और आईपीएस बनते रहे हैं। इस बार चयनित अभ्यर्थियों ने जुनून के बल पर यह मुकाम हासिल किया है। दो अभ्यर्थी ऐसे हैं जो पहले से नौकरी कर रहे हैं, लेकिन उन्होंने अपना लक्ष्य सिविल सेवा का बना रखा था। इसलिए मंजिल तक पहुंचने तक कदम रुके नहीं...। 
upsc civil services final result upsc civil services result civil services exam सिविल सेवा परीक्षा
सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के सफल होने वाले अभ्यर्थी
सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के सफल होने वाले अभ्यर्थी
अपने माता-पिता व भाई के साथ डॉ. आनंद शर्मा (सफेद शर्ट)
अपने माता-पिता व भाई के साथ डॉ. आनंद शर्मा (सफेद शर्ट) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्वी गर्ग के माता-पिता व अन्य परिवारीजनों के साथ।
पूर्वी गर्ग के माता-पिता व अन्य परिवारीजनों के साथ।
यूपीएससी में 282वीं रैंक प्राप्त करने वाली अदिति अग्रवाल
यूपीएससी में 282वीं रैंक प्राप्त करने वाली अदिति अग्रवाल
यूपीएससी में 150वीं रैंक प्राप्त करने वाले अभिनव त्यागी
यूपीएससी में 150वीं रैंक प्राप्त करने वाले अभिनव त्यागी
