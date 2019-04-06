सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में छा गए ताजनगरी के मेधावी, इन्होंने लिखी कामयाबी की इबारत

{"_id":"5ca83af6bdec221456012b4b","slug":"upsc-civil-services-result-2019-selection-of-four-candidates-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e \u0917\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u0940, \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के सफल होने वाले अभ्यर्थी
{"_id":"5ca83af6bdec221456012b4b","slug":"upsc-civil-services-result-2019-selection-of-four-candidates-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e \u0917\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u0940, \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपने माता-पिता व भाई के साथ डॉ. आनंद शर्मा (सफेद शर्ट)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ca83af6bdec221456012b4b","slug":"upsc-civil-services-result-2019-selection-of-four-candidates-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e \u0917\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u0940, \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूर्वी गर्ग के माता-पिता व अन्य परिवारीजनों के साथ।
{"_id":"5ca83af6bdec221456012b4b","slug":"upsc-civil-services-result-2019-selection-of-four-candidates-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e \u0917\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u0940, \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपीएससी में 282वीं रैंक प्राप्त करने वाली अदिति अग्रवाल
{"_id":"5ca83af6bdec221456012b4b","slug":"upsc-civil-services-result-2019-selection-of-four-candidates-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e \u0917\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u0940, \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपीएससी में 150वीं रैंक प्राप्त करने वाले अभिनव त्यागी