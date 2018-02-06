बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी बोर्डः मथुरा में पकड़ी गई फर्जी परीक्षार्थी, संगीनों के साए में शुरू हुआ इम्तिहान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा , Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 11:16 AM IST
माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद उत्तर प्रदेश की हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षाएं आज से शुरू हो गईं। सुबह पहली पाली में हाईस्कूल गृहविज्ञान की परीक्षा हुई। दूसरी पाली में इंटरमीडिएट की हिंदी प्रथम प्रश्नपत्र की परीक्षा होगी।
