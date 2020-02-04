शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Up Bird Festival Migratory Bird will return from February 15

पक्षी प्रेमी हैं तो देखिए देश-विदेश की रंग बिरंगी चिड़ियां, बचे हैं दस दिन, फुर्र हो जाएंगे परिंदे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 12:24 PM IST
कीठम की झील में प्रवासी पक्षी
1 of 7
कीठम की झील में प्रवासी पक्षी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बड़ी मछलियों को पल भर में चोंच में दबा लेने वाली रोजी पेलिकन... पिन जैसी पूंछवाली पिनटेल... चम्मच जैसी चोंच वाली स्पूनबिल... और उड़ते वक्त जहाज की तरह लगने वाली फ्लेमिंगो.... कीठम में ये सब 15 दिन के मेहमान है। देश विदेशी से आई इन रंग बिरंगी चिड़ियाओं को आप देखना चाहते हैं तो सूर सरोवर हो आइए, वरना नवंबर तक इंतजाम करना पड़ेगा।
ketham mongolia himalaya bird up bird festival
कीठम की झील में प्रवासी पक्षी
कीठम की झील में प्रवासी पक्षी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सूर सरोवर पक्षी विहार में परिंदे
सूर सरोवर पक्षी विहार में परिंदे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कीठम की झील में प्रवासी पक्षी
कीठम की झील में प्रवासी पक्षी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बार हैडेड गूज
बार हैडेड गूज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कीठम झील में प्रवासी पक्षी
कीठम झील में प्रवासी पक्षी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विदेशी पक्षी पेलिकन
विदेशी पक्षी पेलिकन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झील में प्रवासी पक्षी
झील में प्रवासी पक्षी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

