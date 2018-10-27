शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Trapped in crocodile cage

वन विभाग के बिछाए जाल में फंसा मगरमच्छ, देखने उमड़ी भीड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Sat, 27 Oct 2018 11:32 AM IST
पिंजड़े में मगरमच्छ।
1 of 5
आगरा के पिनाहट में मगरमच्छ वन विभाग के पिंजड़े में फंस गया। उसे देखने के लिए ग्रामीणों की भीड़ लग गई। वन विभाग का अमला सूचना पर पहुंचा। बताया गया कि मगरमच्छ को चंबल नदीं में छोड़ा जाएगा।

मगरमच्छ पकड़े जाने के बाद ग्रामीणों में थोड़ी राहत है, लेकिन अभी भी तालाब में तीन और मगरमच्छ होने की सूचना है। इसकी दहशत ग्रामीणों में अभी भी बरकरार है। वे तालाब के पास जाने से आज भी डरते हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
crocodile cage chambal river forest department
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

पानीपत में सड़क हादसा
Chandigarh

करवा चौथ से एक दिन पहले खत्म हो गया 'वंश', बेटे का शव देखकर बेहोश हुई मां, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

27 अक्टूबर 2018

karva
Dehradun

करवा चौथ: इस शुभ मुहूर्त में करें चंद्रदर्शन, सुहागिनें अर्घ्य देते समय इन बातों का जरूर रखें ध्यान

27 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

करवाचौथ व्रतः सुहागिनों के लिए चांद को अर्घ्य देने का ये है उत्तम समय

27 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

आईएसआई का एक और एजेंट गिरफ्तार, जवान के जरिये तो नहीं पकड़ा जासूस?

27 अक्टूबर 2018

karwa chauth
Delhi NCR

हाथों में पूजा की थाली आज है रात सुहागों वाली, पढ़ें कब होगा चांद का दीदार 

27 अक्टूबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा: बनारस में अभ्यर्थियों ने जमकर की मनमानी, युवतियों पर छींटाकशी, देखें तस्वीरें

27 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

महिला वकील को ले जाती पुलिस
Meerut

दरोगा पिटाई मामला: थाने में कुर्सी पर बीती महिला वकील की रात, पुलिस से फिर की अभद्रता

26 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

'सीबीआई में भूचाल' लाने वाले कानपुर के मीट कारोबारी मोइन कुरैशी की पूरी कहानी कर देगी हैरान

27 अक्टूबर 2018

मोइन कुरैशी
Kanpur

मोइन कुरैशी का बूचड़खानाः सीबीआई के 3 अफसरों की ले चुका 'बलि', कानपुर का होकर भी रहा शहर से दूर

26 अक्टूबर 2018

शहीद राजेंद्र सिंह
Dehradun

दिवाली पर घर आने वाला था शहीद राजेंद्र, अब तिरंगे में लिपटकर आएगा शव, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल

26 अक्टूबर 2018

gurugram shootout
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: 10 दिन बाद जिंदगी की जंग हार गया जज का बेटा, जाते-जाते 3 को दे गया जिंदगी

23 अक्टूबर 2018

बदायूं पटाखा फैक्ट्री धमाका
Uttar Pradesh

बदायूं: दो किमी तक गूंजी पटाखा फैक्ट्री में विस्फोट की आवाज, कोई चश्मदीद नहीं बचा जिंदा

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh to tie the knot with Sudarshana Singh in March 2019
Shimla

पूर्व सीएम वीरभद्र के बेटे विक्रमादित्य की इस राजघराने में हुई सगाई, मार्च में बजेगी शहनाई

26 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

दरोगा पिटाई मामला: आखिर होटल में यह कैसी विवेचना, 8 और वीडियो हुए वायरल, गलत रहे दोनों के दावे

24 अक्टूबर 2018

sonia dhawan
Delhi NCR

क्या है पेटीएम का पूरा प्रकरण, 85 लाख रुपए सैलरी लेने वाली सोनिया का ही नाम क्यों उछला

24 अक्टूबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बनारस के मकान में विस्फोट: पड़ोसी के बेटों की पथराई आंखें पूछ रहीं-हमारे पापा का क्या कसूर था

26 अक्टूबर 2018

पेटीएम मालिक की सेक्रेटरी सोनिया धवन
Delhi NCR

पेटीएम मामलाः जब कंपनी को दो साल से था सोनिया पर शक तो क्यों दिया प्रमोशन, परिवार ने खोले कई राज

26 अक्टूबर 2018

karwa chauth
Delhi NCR

करवा चौथ 2018: सुहागिनें जरूर करें ये 8 काम होगा शुभ, ये 3 काम करने से बचें

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Girl commits suicide at boyfriend home after fail in marriage
Varanasi

यूपीः शादी से इंकार करने पर प्रेमी के घर की चौखट पर प्रेमिका ने जहर खा कर दी जान

27 अक्टूबर 2018

सफेद घोड़ा
Chandigarh

PHOTOS: देखिए वो सफेद घोड़ा, काला पेंट पोतकर जिसे 17.50 लाख में ठगों ने दिया था बेच

27 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

दिवाली से पहले रेल यात्रियों के लिए तोहफा, 6 ट्रेन एलएचबी कोच से लैस, जानिए क्या हैं इसके फायदे

27 अक्टूबर 2018

chandauli
Varanasi

राजधानी एक्स. में यात्री को आया हार्ट अटैक, जांच के दौरान बैग में निकला इतना कैश, हैरान रह गई पुलिस

26 अक्टूबर 2018

पिंजड़े में मगरमच्छ।
पिंजड़े में मगरमच्छ।
पिंजड़े में मगरमच्छ।
पिंजड़े में मगरमच्छ।
पिंजड़े में मगरमच्छ को देखने पहुंचे ग्रामीण।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.