'स्मार्ट सिटी' की ट्रैफिक लाइट और कैमरे बने शोपीस, तस्वीरों में देखें योजना की हकीकत

{"_id":"5dff717b8ebc3e87c11d70aa","slug":"traffic-lights-and-cameras-become-showpieces-in-smart-city-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u092a\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0915\u0940\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चिम्मन चौराहे पर लगे सीसीटीवी व लाइट बंद हैं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dff717b8ebc3e87c11d70aa","slug":"traffic-lights-and-cameras-become-showpieces-in-smart-city-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u092a\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0915\u0940\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नहेरू नगर रोड पर लगे ट्रैफिक लाइट व कैमरे चालू नहीं है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dff717b8ebc3e87c11d70aa","slug":"traffic-lights-and-cameras-become-showpieces-in-smart-city-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u092a\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0915\u0940\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बंद पड़ी स्मार्ट सिटी की ट्रैफिक लाइट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dff717b8ebc3e87c11d70aa","slug":"traffic-lights-and-cameras-become-showpieces-in-smart-city-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u092a\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0915\u0940\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साकेत कालोनी रोड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dff717b8ebc3e87c11d70aa","slug":"traffic-lights-and-cameras-become-showpieces-in-smart-city-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u092a\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0915\u0940\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सेंट जोंस चौराहे पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला