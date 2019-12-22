शहर चुनें

'स्मार्ट सिटी' की ट्रैफिक लाइट और कैमरे बने शोपीस, तस्वीरों में देखें योजना की हकीकत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 23 Dec 2019 12:07 AM IST
चिम्मन चौराहे पर लगे सीसीटीवी व लाइट बंद हैं
1 of 5
चिम्मन चौराहे पर लगे सीसीटीवी व लाइट बंद हैं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के तहत 63 चौराहों को कैमरे और ट्रैफिक लाइट से कवर किया गया। लेकिन, कई चौराहों पर इनको आज तक सुचारु नहीं किया जा सका है। तीन महीने बाद भी यह शोपीस बने हुए हैं। इन चौराहों पर जाम और अतिक्रमण तक की समस्या है।
smart city agra traffic lights cameras
चिम्मन चौराहे पर लगे सीसीटीवी व लाइट बंद हैं
चिम्मन चौराहे पर लगे सीसीटीवी व लाइट बंद हैं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नहेरू नगर रोड पर लगे ट्रैफिक लाइट व कैमरे चालू नहीं है
नहेरू नगर रोड पर लगे ट्रैफिक लाइट व कैमरे चालू नहीं है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंद पड़ी स्मार्ट सिटी की ट्रैफिक लाइट
बंद पड़ी स्मार्ट सिटी की ट्रैफिक लाइट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साकेत कालोनी रोड
साकेत कालोनी रोड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेंट जोंस चौराहे पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे
सेंट जोंस चौराहे पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
