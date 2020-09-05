शहर चुनें
स्मारकों में क्यूआर कोड स्कैनिंग में आई परेशानी, पर्यटकों के रुपये कटे, नहीं मिला टिकट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 05 Sep 2020 02:08 PM IST
क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते पर्यटक
क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के स्मारकों में ऑनलाइन टिकट से प्रवेश की व्यवस्था होने के कारण कई सैलानियों के सामने परेशानी आ रही है। क्यूआर कोड स्कैन न होने के कारण उन्हें टिकट नहीं मिल पा रहा। शुक्रवार दोपहर को महताब बाग पहुंचे दो सैलानियों ने क्यूआर कोड को स्कैन किया तो उनसे टिकट की रकम तो कट गई, लेकिन टिकट नहीं मिल पाया। उधर, फतेहपुर सीकरी में दो विदेशी सैलानियों ने डाटा चोरी होने के डर से क्यूआर कोड स्कैन नहीं किया। 
taj mahal mahtab bagh monuments qr code

क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते पर्यटक
क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्मारकों में पर्यटक
स्मारकों में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर सीकरी
फतेहपुर सीकरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिकंदरा स्मारक में पर्यटक
सिकंदरा स्मारक में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एत्माद्दौला स्मारक में पर्यटक
एत्माद्दौला स्मारक में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
