आगराः व्यापारी की हत्या के बाद दमन और दीव में मौजमस्ती करने गए हत्यारोपी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 05 Sep 2020 12:52 AM IST
आगरा पुलिस ने पकड़े हत्यारोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा पुलिस ने बताया कि दीपक और राजकरन तुलसी नगर के रहने वाले हैं। दोनों दोस्त हैं। प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। उनकी लंबाई भी ठीकठाक है। पुलिस पूछताछ में पता चला कि छिनैती की वारदात को अंजाम दे चुके हैं। हालांकि पुलिस रिकॉर्ड में उनका नाम नहीं है। दोनों फौरन सिंह के दोस्त हैं। जल्दी अमीर बनने के लालच में वह घटना करने के लिए तैयार हुए। उनके हिस्से में 10-10 लाख रुपये आने थे। वारदात के बाद दोनों पहले दो-दो लाख रुपये लेकर गुजरात चले गए। दमन-दीव में मौज मस्ती की। तकरीबन एक-एक लाख रुपये खर्च करके आए। बृहस्पतिवार को बाकी रकम के लिए प्रमोद से संपर्क किया। तो पुष्पांजलि फेज-दो में बुलाकर दोनों को आठ-आठ लाख रुपये दे दिए गए। दीपक रकम लेकर बाइक से चला गया। 
 
आगरा पुलिस ने पकड़े हत्यारोपी
आगरा पुलिस ने पकड़े हत्यारोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा गया बदमाश दीपक
मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा गया बदमाश दीपक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश गिरफ्तार
मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस टीम के साथ एसएसपी बबलू कुमार और एसपी सिटी बोत्रे रोहन प्रमोद
पुलिस टीम के साथ एसएसपी बबलू कुमार और एसपी सिटी बोत्रे रोहन प्रमोद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक ललित कोठपाल (फाइल फोटो)
मृतक ललित कोठपाल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
