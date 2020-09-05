आगराः व्यापारी की हत्या के बाद दमन और दीव में मौजमस्ती करने गए हत्यारोपी

{"_id":"5f5293098ebc3e547773d3fe","slug":"agra-businessman-murdered-in-kamala-nagar-story-of-crime-and-criminal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0903 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u092e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा पुलिस ने पकड़े हत्यारोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा गया बदमाश दीपक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश गिरफ्तार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस टीम के साथ एसएसपी बबलू कुमार और एसपी सिटी बोत्रे रोहन प्रमोद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक ललित कोठपाल (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला