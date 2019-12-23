शहर चुनें

Tourists reduced on world famous monument Tajmahal After Violence in Up

इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने का दिखा असर, विश्व प्रसिद्घ स्मारक पर घटे सैलानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 23 Dec 2019 10:41 AM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 6
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता कानून को लेकर चल रहे माहौल से पर्यटन पर बुरा असर पड़ रहा है। रविवार को महज 17 हजार पर्यटकों ने ताजमहल का दीदार किया, जबकि पिछले रविवार को 30 हजार से ज्यादा पर्यटक पहुंचे थे।
caa nrc tajmahal taj mahal tourist
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर गर्म कपडो में लिपटे पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर गर्म कपडो में लिपटे पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला
आगरा किला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोहरे की चादर के चलते ताजमहल नजर न आ सका
कोहरे की चादर के चलते ताजमहल नजर न आ सका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
